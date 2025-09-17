Trump’s public shrug over drone incursion in Poland fuels unease in Europe

Trump did speak late on Wednesday to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who said the US leader reaffirmed solidarity with Warsaw. However, Nawrocki's post on X made no mention of any offer of new weapons or equipment. The White House provided no readout of the phone call. On Friday in Brussels, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, announcing plans to beef up the defence of the alliance’s eastern flank, said Trump had made “absolutely clear we all stand together on this” and he was satisfied with the US response.
Despite that, the view in Europe of Trump’s handling of the incident has ranged from dismay to confusion and unease, according to many diplomatic sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A senior German official said the US had been involved in drone discussions with Nato allies, but appeared to be “hesitant”.
“With this US administration, we can’t rely on anything. But we have to pretend we could,” the official said.
An East European diplomat said: “No-one in Nato has been particularly reassured by the US at this point. Washington’s silence has been almost deafening.”
An Italian official, whose country’s Awacs surveillance planes helped detect the drones over Poland, said alliance members had a mostly negative impression of the US response but they were avoiding open criticism.
At the same time, some European officials and analysts portrayed the drone incursion, which many saw as a Russian attempt to probe Nato defences, as a wake-up call for the continent.
“The drone attack showed we are not ready for defence against drones,” the senior German official told Reuters.
“We have to develop capabilities as soon as possible.”
Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Nato secretary-general from 2009 to 2014, acknowledged Europe is uneasy but said there is recognition that this is the time for Europe to step up.
“That means deploying real assets, investing directly in Ukraine’s defence industry and providing concrete security guarantees and a reassurance force inside Ukraine,” he said.
However, he added, “the US must remain engaged”.
Other issues have been competing for Trump's attention.
On the same day as the Poland drone incursion, he and many his staff were stunned by news of the killing of leading conservative activist ally Charlie Kirk. Trump delivered a video message from the Oval Office that night.
Russia was clearly back on Trump’s agenda on Friday when he told Fox News his patience with Putin was “running out fast”, though he stopped short of threatening new sanctions over the Ukraine war. Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face new sanctions, only to row back. He warmly welcomed Putin at what was billed by the White House as a peace summit in Alaska in mid-August but failed to secure major concessions.
US war planes played no role in shooting down the drones that violated Polish airspace, US officials said. It was an absence that some European diplomats found worrisome but which US officials said was because the Dutch military was responsible for Polish air space at the time under Nato’s air policing mission.
Trump’s apparent decision to let the Europeans take the lead in the ongoing response echoes his recent approach on Russia sanctions. He has pressured European countries to do more before the US will further tighten the economic screws on Moscow.
While Nato said it is assessing the intent behind the drone incident, Trump’s commitment to European security could be further tested if Putin does not heed the alliance’s warnings.
Poland said on Wednesday it had activated Article 4 of Nato's treaty, under which alliance members can demand consultations with their allies when a member’s territorial integrity or security is threatened.
Reuters
Trump’s public shrug over drone incursion in Poland fuels unease in Europe
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
The swarm of nearly 20 drones across Polish borders last week triggered deep anxiety among Nato members who, for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, fired on a Russian target violating the alliance's airspace.
Equally as worrisome, said European diplomats, has been US President Donald Trump's refusal so far to publicly hold Moscow accountable for last Wednesday's incident, coupled with the lack of US participation in fending it off.
Many alliance members have questioned Trump's commitment to their defence in the event of a Russian attack.
Trump’s muted response was widely seen as another example of his “America First” push for European allies to take more responsibility for their own security and shoulder the cost of helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia. However, some analysts said Trump also could be wary of antagonising Russian President Vladimir Putin, who they said may be testing Nato’s military capabilities and US resolve more than three-and-a-half years after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“The episode underscores that Trump, in contrast to every president since [Franklin D] Roosevelt, does not see Europe’s security is fundamental to American security,” said Ivo Daalder, the US ambassador to Nato from 2009 to 2013, now a senior fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center.
The White House did not reply directly to questions about Trump's response.
Poland closest to open conflict since World War 2, says PM Tusk
However, a White House official said on condition of anonymity that the president “wants the war, which was brought on by [former US president] Joe Biden’s incompetence, to end as quickly as possible” and that it is up to Russia and Ukraine to halt the conflict and for Europe to “do its part by putting economic pressure on countries that finance the war”.
Poland, backed by aircraft from other Nato members, shot down several of the 19 drones that entered its airspace last Wednesday, the first time a member of the Western military alliance is known to have fired during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia said its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time and it had not intended to hit any targets in Poland.
In any other era since the dawn of the Cold War, such an incident would likely have set off alarms in Washington, triggering a swift response, diplomats and analysts said.
However, Trump, who has a history of questioning the Nato alliance Washington has led since its creation after World War 2, answered with what some European officials privately said amounted to a public shrug.
“What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go,” Trump posted cryptically on his Truth Social platform.
A day later, pressed by reporters about the Russian drone incursion, Trump said: “It could have been a mistake.”
However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a rare contradiction of the US president from one of Washington's closest European allies, on Friday flatly rejected the notion the drones could have entered Poland in error. Later on Friday, the US joined Western allies in a joint statement to express concern about the incursion and accused Moscow of violating international law and the founding UN Charter.
Trump's initial response to the Russian drones contrasts with previous US reactions to threats against the alliance. When initial reports suggested a stray Russian missile had struck a Polish village in November 2022, Biden quickly convened an emergency meeting of world leaders as he and his advisers shifted into crisis-management mode.
Biden cautioned against jumping to conclusions, and it was later determined to have been a Ukrainian air defence missile that had misfired during a Russian attack.
Trump’s language this week was also milder than the condemnation by several European leaders and that of his ambassador to Nato, Matthew Whitaker, who in a post on X pledged the defence of “every inch of Nato territory”.
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones after Trump promises more weapons
Trump did speak late on Wednesday to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who said the US leader reaffirmed solidarity with Warsaw. However, Nawrocki's post on X made no mention of any offer of new weapons or equipment. The White House provided no readout of the phone call. On Friday in Brussels, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, announcing plans to beef up the defence of the alliance’s eastern flank, said Trump had made “absolutely clear we all stand together on this” and he was satisfied with the US response.
Despite that, the view in Europe of Trump’s handling of the incident has ranged from dismay to confusion and unease, according to many diplomatic sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A senior German official said the US had been involved in drone discussions with Nato allies, but appeared to be “hesitant”.
“With this US administration, we can’t rely on anything. But we have to pretend we could,” the official said.
An East European diplomat said: “No-one in Nato has been particularly reassured by the US at this point. Washington’s silence has been almost deafening.”
An Italian official, whose country’s Awacs surveillance planes helped detect the drones over Poland, said alliance members had a mostly negative impression of the US response but they were avoiding open criticism.
At the same time, some European officials and analysts portrayed the drone incursion, which many saw as a Russian attempt to probe Nato defences, as a wake-up call for the continent.
“The drone attack showed we are not ready for defence against drones,” the senior German official told Reuters.
“We have to develop capabilities as soon as possible.”
Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Nato secretary-general from 2009 to 2014, acknowledged Europe is uneasy but said there is recognition that this is the time for Europe to step up.
“That means deploying real assets, investing directly in Ukraine’s defence industry and providing concrete security guarantees and a reassurance force inside Ukraine,” he said.
However, he added, “the US must remain engaged”.
Other issues have been competing for Trump's attention.
On the same day as the Poland drone incursion, he and many his staff were stunned by news of the killing of leading conservative activist ally Charlie Kirk. Trump delivered a video message from the Oval Office that night.
Russia was clearly back on Trump’s agenda on Friday when he told Fox News his patience with Putin was “running out fast”, though he stopped short of threatening new sanctions over the Ukraine war. Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face new sanctions, only to row back. He warmly welcomed Putin at what was billed by the White House as a peace summit in Alaska in mid-August but failed to secure major concessions.
US war planes played no role in shooting down the drones that violated Polish airspace, US officials said. It was an absence that some European diplomats found worrisome but which US officials said was because the Dutch military was responsible for Polish air space at the time under Nato’s air policing mission.
Trump’s apparent decision to let the Europeans take the lead in the ongoing response echoes his recent approach on Russia sanctions. He has pressured European countries to do more before the US will further tighten the economic screws on Moscow.
While Nato said it is assessing the intent behind the drone incident, Trump’s commitment to European security could be further tested if Putin does not heed the alliance’s warnings.
Poland said on Wednesday it had activated Article 4 of Nato's treaty, under which alliance members can demand consultations with their allies when a member’s territorial integrity or security is threatened.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Russia expands forced re-education of deported Ukrainian children, US research shows
Moscow and Minsk rehearse launch of nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus: Lukashenko
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill two, set private homes on fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos