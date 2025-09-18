World

EU 'in talks with SA and others' to reduce US dependency: Von der Leyen

'In talks with South Africa, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others'

18 September 2025 - 15:05 By Christian Kraemer and RACHEL MORE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a keynote address on the progress made and the transformations that have taken place since the release of the Draghi Report on EU competitiveness in 2024, in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a keynote address on the progress made and the transformations that have taken place since the release of the Draghi Report on EU competitiveness in 2024, in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

The EU must look to trade deals with countries like India and South Africa to reduce dependencies, with higher US import tariffs pushing the bloc to diversify its ties, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

“We want to make a deal with India this year,” Von der Leyen said at a conference with German business leaders, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured her of his commitment to this goal in a phone call on Wednesday.

“We are in talks with South Africa, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others,” she said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Moody’s sees SA lagging behind rest of continent with less than 1.5% growth

Ratings agency warns weak demand from China and global headwinds will keep SA far behind 4.7% regional average
News
4 hours ago

China fires back at EU over Chinese car perception

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the EU not to "unjustly" characterise Chinese cars as merely good value for money, as the ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

EU billions of euros short on ‘Aid for Trade’ to poorest nations, say auditors

The EU will likely miss its target of directing a quarter of aid spent on expanding trade to the least developed countries by 2030, a study by the ...
News
1 day ago

Time running out for SA’s idle smelters

Despite vast chrome reserves, the country is losing ground to China due to years of government inaction
Business
2 days ago

Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit

Talks are expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate after contact between Pretoria and Washington
Politics
1 day ago

Deal to curb billions in overfishing subsidies comes into force at WTO

A landmark agreement to curb billions in subsidies contributing to overfishing came into force on Monday, the World Trade Organisation said, a move ...
News
2 days ago

Agoa renewal unlikely, say experts

Exporters and the government are pinning their hopes on the potential renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act to soften the blow of US ...
Business Times
4 days ago

French parliament ousts prime minister, deepening political crisis

France's parliament brought down the government on Monday over its plans to tame the ballooning national debt, deepening a political crisis that is ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa
  3. SAHRC confirms hiring foreigner in senior management position South Africa
  4. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  5. A betrayal: Mzwakhe Mbuli slams ConCourt ruling on wives' surnames South Africa

Latest Videos

Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...
Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges