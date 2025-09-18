The EU must look to trade deals with countries like India and South Africa to reduce dependencies, with higher US import tariffs pushing the bloc to diversify its ties, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
“We want to make a deal with India this year,” Von der Leyen said at a conference with German business leaders, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured her of his commitment to this goal in a phone call on Wednesday.
“We are in talks with South Africa, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others,” she said.
Reuters
EU 'in talks with SA and others' to reduce US dependency: Von der Leyen
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
