Israel shut the only gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Friday, a day after a driver taking humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.
The Israeli airports authority, which operates the Allenby Bridge crossing, announced it would be closed until further notice.
The two crossings between Israel and Jordan were also affected, with the Jordan River crossing in the north shut and the Rabin crossing in the south remaining open only for workers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the Allenby Bridge, which is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3-million Palestinians in the West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.
Reuters
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan after deadly attack
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
