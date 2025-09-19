World

Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan after deadly attack

19 September 2025 - 10:45 By Mayaan Lubell
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises from Gaza after an explosion as seen from Israel, on September 19 2025.
Smoke rises from Gaza after an explosion as seen from Israel, on September 19 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel shut the only gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Friday, a day after a driver taking humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.

The Israeli airports authority, which operates the Allenby Bridge crossing, announced it would be closed until further notice.

The two crossings between Israel and Jordan were also affected, with the Jordan River crossing in the north shut and the Rabin crossing in the south remaining open only for workers.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the Allenby Bridge, which is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3-million Palestinians in the West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.

Reuters

READ MORE:

How did a UN inquiry find genocide has been committed in Gaza?

Here is how genocide is defined legally and how it is tried by the courts
World
17 hours ago

'Gaza is burning', Israel says as it launches ground operation

Israel announced the start of its long-awaited ground operation into Gaza City on Tuesday, declaring “Gaza is burning”.
News
3 days ago

Israel opens new route out of Gaza City for 48 hours as tanks advance

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was opening an additional route for 48 hours that Palestinians could use to leave Gaza City as it stepped ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rape survivor Andy Kawa secures R26m in damages over poor police investigation South Africa
  2. Gauteng taxi boss gunned down on Soweto Highway South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga hospital cleaner caught 'hitchhiking with human placentas' South Africa
  4. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  5. The tragic end of the 'Pastry Princess', who fell in love with a 'broken man' South Africa

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support