A UK high court judge has ruled Britain can deport an Eritrean asylum seeker under its returns deal with France, Sky News reported on Thursday, days after the same judge temporarily blocked the removal of another migrant under the scheme.
This comes as Britain said earlier on Thursday it had returned the first migrant to France under its “one in, one out” agreement to remove people who arrive on small boats after legal challenges had stalled the start of the scheme.
Lawyers for the man said he was scheduled to be removed at 6.15am on Friday under the “one in, one out” deal, according to Sky News, but argued he had many medical needs and was a victim of trafficking.
Reuters
UK judge gives green light to deportation of asylum seeker under France deal: Sky News
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
A UK high court judge has ruled Britain can deport an Eritrean asylum seeker under its returns deal with France, Sky News reported on Thursday, days after the same judge temporarily blocked the removal of another migrant under the scheme.
This comes as Britain said earlier on Thursday it had returned the first migrant to France under its “one in, one out” agreement to remove people who arrive on small boats after legal challenges had stalled the start of the scheme.
Lawyers for the man said he was scheduled to be removed at 6.15am on Friday under the “one in, one out” deal, according to Sky News, but argued he had many medical needs and was a victim of trafficking.
Reuters
READ MORE:
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed: France's Macron
Senegal intercepts boat carrying 112 migrants attempting Atlantic crossing
US judge questions deportation of West African migrants to Ghana
Ethiopian asylum seeker in UK found guilty of sex assault on teen
UK plans asylum appeal reforms to tackle backlog and phase out hotels
UK police can disclose suspects’ ethnicity to curb misinformation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos