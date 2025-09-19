World

UK judge gives green light to deportation of asylum seeker under France deal: Sky News

19 September 2025 - 08:00 By Sam Tabahriti
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Britain said on Thursday it had returned the first migrant to France under its “one in, one out” agreement to remove people who arrive on small boats after legal challenges had stalled the start of the scheme. Stock photo.
Britain said on Thursday it had returned the first migrant to France under its “one in, one out” agreement to remove people who arrive on small boats after legal challenges had stalled the start of the scheme. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

A UK high court judge has ruled Britain can deport an Eritrean asylum seeker under its returns deal with France, Sky News reported on Thursday, days after the same judge temporarily blocked the removal of another migrant under the scheme.

This comes as Britain said earlier on Thursday it had returned the first migrant to France under its “one in, one out” agreement to remove people who arrive on small boats after legal challenges had stalled the start of the scheme.

Lawyers for the man said he was scheduled to be removed at 6.15am on Friday under the “one in, one out” deal, according to Sky News, but argued he had many medical needs and was a victim of trafficking.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed: France's Macron

European powers will probably reimpose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month after their latest round of talks with Tehran aimed at ...
News
1 hour ago

Senegal intercepts boat carrying 112 migrants attempting Atlantic crossing

Senegalese authorities intercepted 112 migrants aboard a long wooden fishing boat known as a pirogue off the coast of Dakar on Tuesday as they ...
News
1 day ago

US judge questions deportation of West African migrants to Ghana

A US judge on Saturday said it appeared President Donald Trump's administration intentionally circumvented immigration laws last week when it ...
News
3 days ago

Ethiopian asylum seeker in UK found guilty of sex assault on teen

An Ethiopian asylum seeker, whose arrest in July sparked angry protests outside the hotel near London where he and other migrants were being housed, ...
News
1 week ago

UK plans asylum appeal reforms to tackle backlog and phase out hotels

Britain plans to reform its asylum appeals process to accelerate decisions, reduce a backlog of cases and phase out the use of hotels to house asylum ...
News
3 weeks ago

UK police can disclose suspects’ ethnicity to curb misinformation

British police have been told they can release details of a suspect's ethnicity and nationality in high-profile and sensitive cases to prevent the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rape survivor Andy Kawa secures R26m in damages over poor police investigation South Africa
  2. Gauteng taxi boss gunned down on Soweto Highway South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga hospital cleaner caught 'hitchhiking with human placentas' South Africa
  4. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  5. The tragic end of the 'Pastry Princess', who fell in love with a 'broken man' South Africa

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support