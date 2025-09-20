Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight, killing three people and injuring dozens, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
In a statement on the Telegram app, Zelensky said that Russia launched about 580 drones and 40 missiles targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, civilian production companies, and residential areas in different regions across the country.
Reuters
Russia hits Ukraine with barrage of drones, missiles, kills 3, Kyiv says
Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters
Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight, killing three people and injuring dozens, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
In a statement on the Telegram app, Zelensky said that Russia launched about 580 drones and 40 missiles targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, civilian production companies, and residential areas in different regions across the country.
Reuters
READ MORE:
'No evidence' Putin interested in peace with Ukraine: MI6 chief
Russia expands forced re-education of deported Ukrainian children, US research shows
Moscow and Minsk rehearse launch of nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus: Lukashenko
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos