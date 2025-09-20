World

Russia hits Ukraine with barrage of drones, missiles, kills 3, Kyiv says

20 September 2025 - 10:02 By Reuters
Rescuers and police officers evacuate a wounded person from an apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine in this handout picture released September 20, 2025.
Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters
Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters

Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight, killing three people and injuring dozens, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

In a statement on the Telegram app, Zelensky said that Russia launched about 580 drones and 40 missiles targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, civilian production companies, and residential areas in different regions across the country.

READ MORE:

'No evidence' Putin interested in peace with Ukraine: MI6 chief

MI6 chief Richard Moore said on Friday he sees “no evidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has any interest in a negotiated peace short of ...
News
1 day ago

Russia expands forced re-education of deported Ukrainian children, US research shows

US-funded research has identified more than 210 sites where Ukrainian children have been taken for military training, drone manufacturing and other ...
News
3 days ago

Moscow and Minsk rehearse launch of nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus: Lukashenko

Russia and Belarus are rehearsing the launch of Russian tactical nuclear weapons as part of joint war games, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko ...
News
3 days ago
