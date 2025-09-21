World

Trump says 'bad things' will happen if Afghanistan does not return Bagram airbase

21 September 2025 - 09:36 By Katharine Jackson and Phil Stewart
US President Donald Trump.
Image: Reuters/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened “bad things” would happen to Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram airbase to the US, and declined to rule out sending in troops to retake it.

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump said on Thursday the US had sought to regain control of the base used by American forces after the attacks of September 11, 2001. He told reporters on Friday he was speaking with Afghanistan about it.

The withdrawal of American forces in 2021 led to a takeover of US bases, and the toppling of the US-backed government in Kabul, by the Islamist Taliban movement.

Afghan officials have expressed opposition to a revived US presence.

Current and former US officials privately caution that reoccupying Bagram airbase in Afghanistan might end up looking like a reinvasion of the country, requiring more than 10,000 troops as well as deployment of advanced air defences.

Trump, who has previously said he wants the US to acquire territories and sites ranging from the Panama Canal to Greenland, has appeared focused on Bagram for years.

Asked on Saturday whether he would send in US troops to retake the base, Trump declined to give a direct answer, saying: “We won't talk about that.”

“We're talking now to Afghanistan and we want it back and we want it back soon, right away. And if they don't do it — if they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm gonna do,” he told reporters at the White House.

The sprawling airfield was the main base for American forces in Afghanistan during the two decades of war that followed the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington by Al-Qaeda.

The base once counted fast-food restaurants like Burger King and Pizza Hut catering to US troops as well as shops selling everything from electronics to Afghan rugs. It also hosted a massive prison complex.

Experts say the sprawling airbase would be difficult to secure initially and would require massive manpower to operate and protect.

Even if the Taliban accepted the US reoccupation of Bagram after negotiations, it would need to be defended from a host of threats including Islamic State and Al-Qaeda militants inside Afghanistan.

It could also be vulnerable to an advanced missile threat from Iran, which attacked a major US airbase in Qatar in June after the US struck Iranian nuclear sites.

Reuters

