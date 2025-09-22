Modi urges Indians to get rid of foreign products amid strained US ties

“We should buy products made in India,” he added, without naming any country.
India's population of 1.4-billion is a major market for American consumer goods, often purchased from US online retailer Amazon.com. Over the years, the reach of US brands has expanded deep into smaller towns.
Modi also asked shopkeepers to focus on retailing made-in-India products, arguing this will boost the country's economic growth.
In recent weeks, many companies have increased the promotion of local goods.
India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Washington soon for trade talks, a trip that would take place amid efforts to ease strained bilateral ties.
Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public address on Sunday asked citizens to stop using foreign-made products and instead use local ones, pushing for a self-reliant campaign after trade ties with the US have soured.
Since US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imported Indian goods, Modi has been urging use of “Swadeshi”, or made-in-India goods. His supporters have started campaigns to boycott American brands including McDonald's, Pepsi and Apple, which are hugely popular in India.
