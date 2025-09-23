Bill Gates pledges R15bn to fight disease, urges governments to step up

“A child born in northern Nigeria has a 15% chance of dying before the age of five. You can either be part of improving that or act like it doesn't matter,” Gates said in an interview before the foundation's annual Goalkeepers event in New York on Monday.
The event celebrates and seeks to accelerate progress on UN global development goals set for 2030, including improving health and ending poverty.
“I am not capable of making up what the government cuts, and I don’t want to create an illusion of that,” he said about his pledge.
The Gates Foundation, the philanthropy started by the Microsoft co-founder and his then-wife in 2000, is one of the world's biggest funders of global health initiatives, with a focus on ending preventable deaths of mothers and babies, tackling infectious diseases and lifting millions out of poverty.
Earlier this year, Gates pledged to give away almost his entire $200bn (R3.4-trillion) fortune by 2045, more quickly than planned because of the urgent need worldwide.
According to the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, global development assistance fell by 21% between 2024 and 2025 and is at a 15-year low. That could change, said Gates, with organisations such as the Global Fund trying to raise money before the end of the year. However, if the trajectory remains the same, progress that cut child mortality in half since 2000, saving 5-million lives a year, could be in jeopardy, he said.
Gates said there is an opportunity to save millions of lives and end some of the deadliest childhood diseases by the time he will have donated the rest of his fortune in 2045.
That would require maintaining funding for institutions such as the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, prioritising primary healthcare and quickly rolling out innovations such as the long-acting HIV prevention drug lenacapavir.
“What’s happening to the health of the world’s children is worse than most people realise, but our long-term prospects are better than most people can imagine,” Gates said.
At the Goalkeepers event, the foundation gave Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez its annual Global Goalkeeper Award. While other countries reduced global health support, Spain increased its donations to the Global Fund this year by 12% and Gavi by 30%. The Goalkeepers event usually involves publication of a progress report on the UN sustainable development goals, originally adopted in 2015. However, that has been delayed until an event in Abu Dhabi in December when global health funding will be clearer, the foundation said.
Reuters
Bill Gates pledges R15bn to fight disease, urges governments to step up
Image: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Gates Foundation will give $912m (R15.7bn) to the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, philanthropist Bill Gates announced on Monday as he urged governments to reverse global health funding cuts.
Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, Gates said the world was at a crossroads with millions of children at risk of dying if funding drops too steeply.
The Gates Foundation’s pledge matches its donation in 2022. That was the last time the Global Fund, a Geneva-based independent nonprofit, raised money on its three-year budget cycle. The announcement comes after deep aid cuts by governments around the world, led by the US.
“A child born in northern Nigeria has a 15% chance of dying before the age of five. You can either be part of improving that or act like it doesn't matter,” Gates said in an interview before the foundation's annual Goalkeepers event in New York on Monday.
The event celebrates and seeks to accelerate progress on UN global development goals set for 2030, including improving health and ending poverty.
“I am not capable of making up what the government cuts, and I don’t want to create an illusion of that,” he said about his pledge.
The Gates Foundation, the philanthropy started by the Microsoft co-founder and his then-wife in 2000, is one of the world's biggest funders of global health initiatives, with a focus on ending preventable deaths of mothers and babies, tackling infectious diseases and lifting millions out of poverty.
Earlier this year, Gates pledged to give away almost his entire $200bn (R3.4-trillion) fortune by 2045, more quickly than planned because of the urgent need worldwide.
According to the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, global development assistance fell by 21% between 2024 and 2025 and is at a 15-year low. That could change, said Gates, with organisations such as the Global Fund trying to raise money before the end of the year. However, if the trajectory remains the same, progress that cut child mortality in half since 2000, saving 5-million lives a year, could be in jeopardy, he said.
Gates said there is an opportunity to save millions of lives and end some of the deadliest childhood diseases by the time he will have donated the rest of his fortune in 2045.
That would require maintaining funding for institutions such as the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, prioritising primary healthcare and quickly rolling out innovations such as the long-acting HIV prevention drug lenacapavir.
“What’s happening to the health of the world’s children is worse than most people realise, but our long-term prospects are better than most people can imagine,” Gates said.
At the Goalkeepers event, the foundation gave Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez its annual Global Goalkeeper Award. While other countries reduced global health support, Spain increased its donations to the Global Fund this year by 12% and Gavi by 30%. The Goalkeepers event usually involves publication of a progress report on the UN sustainable development goals, originally adopted in 2015. However, that has been delayed until an event in Abu Dhabi in December when global health funding will be clearer, the foundation said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Urgent support needed to prevent Ebola spreading in DRC: Red Cross
Trump links autism to Tylenol and vaccines, claims not backed by science
Chinese Covid-19 whistle-blower sentenced to four more years in jail, group says
Decoding Africa to heal the world
SA sliding back to 'death sentence' days of HIV and Aids
Fired CDC director says Kennedy plans to change children's vaccine schedule
The UN had a plan to fight deadly lifestyle diseases: industry pressure killed most of it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos