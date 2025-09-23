Leaders slam slow progress on women’s rights 30 years after Beijing milestone

Leaders said pressure on women's rights had been intensified by war and climate change.
“A wave of misogyny is rolling across the world”, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres told world leaders who warned of a growing global backlash against women's rights on the 30th anniversary of a landmark conference.
A day before speeches are set to begin at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Guterres said hard-won gains for women's rights are under attack and lamented the impact some technological advancements are having on their rights.
The 1995 UN Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing is perhaps best known for the phrase “women's rights are human rights”, spoken by then-US first lady Hillary Clinton, later secretary of state.
At the Beijing conference 189 nations signed a document calling for the “full and equal participation of women in political, civil, economic, social and cultural life”.
Guterres said the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was the most ambitious global political commitment to women’s rights ever achieved, but “progress has been slow and uneven”.
Many leaders recommitted to the 1995 Beijing declaration.
“We are meeting at a pivotal time for the empowerment of women and girls,” said Sabine Monauni, deputy prime minister of Liechtenstein.
“In recent years, we have witnessed a backlash to gender equality. It has manifested in forms such as legislative rollbacks and the proliferation of misogynist and anti-gender rhetoric, including in parliaments and public office,” she said.
Other leaders decried a shortage of women in prominent UN positions, noting no woman has served as secretary-general in the 80 years of the world body's existence.
Annalena Baerbock, president of the 80th General Assembly, said one in three women globally will experience sexual violence at some point during their lifetime.
“There's no country in the world where women's rights are purely equal to men, and they are too many places where even speaking about women rights is a matter of life and death,” she said.
Nearly 10% of women remain trapped in extreme poverty, said Huang Xiaowei, deputy head of the national working committee on children and women of the State Council of China.
Leaders said pressure on women's rights had been intensified by war and climate change.
About 676-million women and girls live within reach of deadly conflict, the highest recorded since the 1990s, said Sima Bahous, executive director of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.
“Women and girls in crises suffer unspeakable atrocities, hunger and violence from Afghanistan to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and Yemen and beyond,” Bahous said.
“Women and girls bear the brunt of crises.”
A number of leaders cited a new and unexpected hurdle in the fight for women's rights, namely the unsavoury side of technological advancement.
“Technology is spreading hate like a virus,” Guterres said on Monday.
“Artificial intelligence is reshaping our world. However, the transformation is unfolding in an industry dominated by men, shaped by biased data and driven by algorithms that frequently reinforce discrimination.”
Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, the first female president of Suriname, said: “We also face and have to address new challenges, such as the negative influence of social media on the self-image.”
