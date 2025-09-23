World

Some Western nations offer to assist with treating patients from Gaza in West Bank

23 September 2025 - 07:15 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Yazan Fasfous, 13, helps to distribute medical supplies at the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, where his mother works, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Yazan Fasfous, 13, helps to distribute medical supplies at the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, where his mother works, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Image: REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh/ File photo

Canada, France, Germany and other Western and European countries made an offer on Monday to provide financial contributions, medical staff and equipment to treat patients from Gaza in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can resume and patients can get the treatment they urgently need on Palestinian territory,” the countries said in a joint statement released by Canada.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the EU and Poland were among the two dozen signatories of the statement. The US was not listed as a signatory.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Turned back from Gaza, aid shipments languish in warehouses, on roadsides

Boxes of Gaza-bound aid turned back by Israel on Sunday languished atop a truck and flatbed trailer parked metres from its border with Egypt as ...
World
1 month ago

Deliberate starvation in Gaza is a war crime

Israel’s withholding of food to Gaza threatens not only Palestinian lives; it tests and threatens everyone’s moral survival, writes Mia Swart.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

SA pharmacists join campaign to send medicine, hope and solidarity to Gaza

Local NPO is the latest to join global humanitarian initiative to send life-saving medicines, basic first-aid supplies and chronic disease treatments
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  2. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  3. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  4. Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Drug syndicate probe implicates high-ranking officials, says Mkhwanazi Politics

Latest Videos

Latest on the fighting in Sudan’s North Darfur State | DW News
Ebola virus outbreak update: Dr Patrick Otim