Canada, France, Germany and other Western and European countries made an offer on Monday to provide financial contributions, medical staff and equipment to treat patients from Gaza in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
“We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can resume and patients can get the treatment they urgently need on Palestinian territory,” the countries said in a joint statement released by Canada.
Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the EU and Poland were among the two dozen signatories of the statement. The US was not listed as a signatory.
Reuters
Some Western nations offer to assist with treating patients from Gaza in West Bank
Image: REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh/ File photo
Reuters
