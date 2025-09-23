World

West sends wrong message with health funding cuts, defence spending increases — Spain's Sanchez

23 September 2025 - 09:21 By Alessandra Galloni, Costas Pitas and David Brunnstrom
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez watches a performance during the annual Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Summit in Manhattan, New York City, on September 22, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Western countries are sending the wrong message by saying they will increase defence spending but reduce aid expenditure, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event during the Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers meeting in New York, Sanchez said security also required dealing with climate change and global heath.

“So that is why I think there's a wrong message coming from the Western countries, which is, 'Well, we're going to increase our defence expenditure but we're going to reduce our aid expenditure'.

“What we need to do is increase aid,” he said.

Countries must also “face the reality we have in the eastern flank of Europe, which is this neo-imperialism of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, vis-à-vis countries such as Ukraine, but not create this false or fake trade-off between aid and defence expenditure.”

Sanchez, leader of one of Europe's dwindling band of left-wing governments, recently angered Washington when he said Spain would not meet demands for Nato members to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten to raise tariffs against Spain.

At the New York event, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates announced the Gates Foundation would give $912m (R15.84bn) to the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria as he urged governments to reverse global health funding cuts.

Gates also presented Sanchez with the foundation's Global Goalkeeper Award for 2025 for Spain's increased support for global health and expanded development aid.

Reuters

