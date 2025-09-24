World

Italy sends navy ship to help Gaza aid flotilla after drone attack

Israel has criticised the flotilla, told them to bring aid to Israeli port

24 September 2025 - 16:23 By Angeliki Koutantou and Alvise Armellini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman holds a placard with inscriptions, shaped like a paper boat and in the colours of the Palestinian flag, as demonstrators take part in a nationwide strike called by the USB union, with the slogan "Let's Block Everything", in solidarity with Gaza and calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Naples, Italy, on September 22 2025. The inscription in Italian reads: "We all are the Global Sumud Flotilla".
A woman holds a placard with inscriptions, shaped like a paper boat and in the colours of the Palestinian flag, as demonstrators take part in a nationwide strike called by the USB union, with the slogan "Let's Block Everything", in solidarity with Gaza and calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Naples, Italy, on September 22 2025. The inscription in Italian reads: "We all are the Global Sumud Flotilla".
Image: Matteo REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli

An international aid flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza said on Wednesday it was attacked overnight by drones in international waters off Greece, prompting Italy to send a navy ship to come to its assistance.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is using about 50 civilian boats to try and break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, with many lawyers and activists onboard, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The vessels were attacked by 12 drones in international waters 30 nautical miles off the Greek island of Gavdos, said Marikaiti Stasinou, a spokesperson for March to Gaza Greece, which is part of the flotilla.

All passengers are safe after drones exploded over the vessels, she told Reuters.

Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement the sea convoy had been targeted by "currently unidentified perpetrators". He expressed the "strongest condemnation" of the incident.

He added the Italian multipurpose frigate Fasan, previously sailing north of Crete, was "already on route" towards the flotilla "for possible rescue operations."

An Italian official said the navy had been mobilised primarily to help Italians on board. "If needed, our frigate has a well-stocked infirmary", he said.

Israel has repeatedly criticised the flotilla, accusing its activists of complicity with the Hamas militant group.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministry warned on X that Israel "would take the necessary measures" to stop it if it did not accept the alternative proposal to drop aid in an Israeli port, leaving it to Israeli authorities to take it to Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the overnight attack.

Benedetta Scuderi, an Italian member of the European Parliament for the leftist Greens-European Free Alliance group who has joined the flotilla, told Italian public radio RAI that drones had dropped stun grenades.

One of them hit the mast of the sailing boat on which she is travelling, "completely damaging" the main sail, she said.

Some Western nations offer to assist with treating patients from Gaza in West Bank

Canada, France, Germany and other Western and European countries made an offer on Monday to provide financial contributions, medical staff and ...
News
1 day ago

"We are in international waters south of Crete and we were attacked for three hours without anyone intervening," the parliamentarian said.

A Greek coastguard official told Reuters that members of the flotilla contacted them around 2am on Wednesday to inform them of the incident. When approached by the EU's border agency Frontex, however, the flotilla said it did not require assistance, the official added.

Thunberg said several boats suffered damage after they reported targeted explosions and unidentified objects dropping.

"We were aware of the risks of these kinds of attacks so that's nothing that is going to stop us," she said in a conversation with UN Palestinian Territories expert Francesca Albanese, which was broadcast live on Instagram on Wednesday.

"We're very, very determined to continue our mission."

This month, the flotilla reported drone attacks on its boats while moored in a Tunisian port.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump to meet officials from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza

US President Donald Trump will meet leaders and officials from many Muslim-majority countries on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza, which has ...
News
1 day ago

World leaders rally behind Palestinian statehood at UN, defying US and Israel

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the UN on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war ...
News
1 day ago

Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, Israel furious

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to ...
News
2 days ago

Israeli drone strikes kill five, including children, in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike killed five people, including three children, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, Lebanon's health ...
World
2 days ago

How did a UN inquiry find genocide has been committed in Gaza?

Here is how genocide is defined legally and how it is tried by the courts
World
6 days ago

Tunisia says 'assault' on Gaza aid ship 'orchestrated'

Tunisia said on Wednesday the "assault" on a ship at Sidi Bou Said port was "orchestrated" after the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), preparing to ...
News
1 week ago

Aid flotilla heading to Gaza returns to Barcelona due to stormy weather

An aid flotilla of dozens of boats that had set sail for Gaza on Sunday carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists, including climate campaigner ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  3. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  4. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  5. AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land Politics

Latest Videos

Malawi presidential election results update: Sophie Mokoena
Gaza aid flotilla targeted by drones and explosions, activists say