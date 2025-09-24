World

Threats of violence against company executives on the rise: survey

US technology sector the worst affected

24 September 2025 - 15:23 By Kate Holton
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appears at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on September 16 2025. File photo.
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appears at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on September 16 2025. File photo.
Image: Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS

Two-thirds of US-based security chiefs at large technology companies say the threat of violence towards their executives has increased in the past two years, with many now providing protection for senior staff and their families.

A survey of 2,352 security chiefs at large and medium-sized companies in 31 countries, conducted by US security and staffing company Allied Universal, found that businesses around the world have faced increasing threats of violence, with the US technology sector the worst affected.

Allied chief executive Steve Jones said measures to protect executives have increased dramatically since last year's high-profile killing of UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson.

"Since then, the number of executives being protected has doubled," Jones said. "In the first six months of this year, we performed five times more assessments than in any previous full fiscal year."

Of all the security chiefs surveyed across multiple sectors, 42% reported a significant increase in threats of violence against company executives, rising to 66% for US-based security chiefs in technology companies.

Luigi Mangione wins dismissal of terrorism counts in US insurance executive’s killing

A New York state judge on Tuesday dismissed two terrorism-related counts against Luigi Mangione over the December 2024 killing of health insurance ...
News
1 week ago

The Allied survey said that one factor driving threats was misinformation, with 75% of security chiefs saying their companies had been targeted by misinformation or disinformation campaigns that could put staff at greater risk.

Jones said that companies in technology, defence and pharmaceuticals were also often targeted and that executives who commented on politically charged or sensitive subjects, such as the Gaza war, could be at risk.

In response, companies are enhancing security procedures, carrying out risk assessments for leaders — especially when travelling — and monitoring online threats.

That fits with a Reuters analysis of corporate statements showing that companies were spending more on security.

Reuters reported last month that HSBC, Europe's biggest bank by assets, planned to step up surveillance of staff and buildings with more cameras and biometric access.

The survey by Allied, which owns British security group G4S, found that threats of violence towards executives were higher in the US than the global average and that more companies in Britain were providing personal protection for executives than anywhere else in Europe. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Three wounded in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas, gunman found dead

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, US, local media reported.
News
2 hours ago

Bill Gates pledges R15bn to fight disease, urges governments to step up

The Gates Foundation will give $912m to the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, philanthropist Bill Gates announced on Monday as he ...
News
1 day ago

How Musk’s robotaxi plans for San Francisco alarmed and confused regulators

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tantalised investors in July with a robotaxi update: After a small-scale test in Austin, Texas, Tesla would rapidly expand ...
Motoring
1 day ago

West sends wrong message with health funding cuts, defence spending increases — Spain's Sanchez

Western countries are sending the wrong message by saying they will increase defense spending but reduce aid expenditure, Spanish Prime Minister ...
News
1 day ago

Charlie Kirk’s black fans: still seeking white approval

Lest we forget, and contrary to his supporters’ efforts to posthumously whitewash his racist legacy, Kirk never hid his loathing for black people. ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Trump to host tech CEOs for first event in newly renovated Rose Garden

US President Donald Trump will host more than two dozen technology and business leaders on Thursday for a dinner in the newly renovated White House ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Public protector probes ex-RAF CEO Letsoalo over armoured BMW and ‘excessive ... News
  2. IN PICS | Matlala's 'trail of death and destruction' News
  3. WATCH | How NPA linked Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's payments to co-accused to ... South Africa
  4. DJ Sumbody investigators were threatened, followed South Africa
  5. Letsoalo's ring of steel: RAF boss racks up security costs of more than R10m News
  6. Paul Mashatile dodges questions on eight bodyguards' acquittal Politics
  7. EDITORIAL | Gun control must be tightened Opinion
  8. EDITORIAL | Private security or public threat? The rise of lawless enforcers Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  3. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  4. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  5. AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land Politics

Latest Videos

Malawi presidential election results update: Sophie Mokoena
Gaza aid flotilla targeted by drones and explosions, activists say