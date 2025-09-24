World

Three wounded in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas, gunman found dead

24 September 2025 - 15:22 By Reuters
A man wears an "ICE Immigration" jacket during the Texas Youth Summit in Houston, Texas, US, on September 19 2025. File photo.
Image: Antranik Tavitian/Reuters

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas, US, local media reported.

Police responded to the facility in northwest Dallas at about 7.30am local time.

The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby building, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported, citing sources. Some media accounts said the victims were in critical condition.

A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters.

The Dallas police also did not immediately return calls or e-mails seeking comment. 

