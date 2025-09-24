World

Ukraine to discuss details of joint arms output deal with US next week

24 September 2025 - 14:30 By Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a stakeout during the 80th UN General Assembly in New York City on September 23 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Ukraine will soon hash out the legal details of a joint arms production venture with the US, Kyiv's ambassador to Washington DC said on Wednesday, as part of a critical effort to bolster the Ukrainian defence industry.

Officials are hoping to scale up domestic arms production with Western help as the military fends off bigger and better-armed Russian forces in the fourth year of war.

Olha Stefanishyna said a Ukrainian delegation will visit the US on September 30 after receiving a "positive signal" from President Donald Trump, who met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Tuesday.

"There was a very lively reaction from the US president. He spent several minutes admiring Ukrainian innovation [and] capabilities," she said on Ukrainian television.

The two leaders had previously discussed the contours of a joint production deal involving drones, which Zelensky said has received political backing from Trump.

Trump on Tuesday also voiced fresh support for Kyiv's war effort, suggesting it should continue fighting to take back more of its territory.

Reuters

