Israeli PM rejects Western recognitions of Palestinian state

25 September 2025 - 08:04 By Menna Alaa El Dine
The recent recognitions by some Western nations of a Palestinian state will not “bind Israel in any way”, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

“A Palestinian state will not arise,” the prime minister's office posted on X.

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the UN on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the US.

