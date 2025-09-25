Trump's immigration curbs make Indian students rethink American dream

The US hosted 465,000 Indian students in 2023, the most among 1.3-million abroad, followed by Canada, the UK and Australia, Indian government data showed.
“Students are asking for a Plan B upfront because return on investment matters,” Patlolla Bharath Reddy, managing partner at Uni Planet Overseas Education, said.
Others are urging students to look at the longer term.
“We've been reassuring them that the order may face legal hurdles and things could change by the time they graduate,” said KP Singh of overseas education consultancy IMFS.
AS US SHUTS BORDERS, CHINA OPENS DOORS
Countries including China, South Korea, the UK and Germany are seeking to redirect foreign talent.
Philipp Ackermann, the German ambassador to India, said in a post on X this week his country's migration policy is “like a German car — reliable, modern and predictable”.
An Indian computer science student at the University of Minnesota is considering Germany over the US for further studies, citing stable immigration policies, strong demand for skilled workers and affordable, high-quality education. “Someone from a rural background such as me is unlikely to be able to afford staying here,” he said.
While Germany offers stability, China is aggressively recruiting global talent with new incentives. Beijing has unveiled a new visa category that will allow successful applicants to enter, study and work in China without having first received a job offer or research position.
On the day Trump signed the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, Chinese cities such as Jinan and Nanjing hosted huge job fairs targeting overseas talent — Jinan featured more than 2,000 employers, while Nanjing offered more than 20,000 jobs.
“Ultimately, it's a losing proposition for America,” said Deepa Ollapally, research professor at George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
