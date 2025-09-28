World

Airspace near Poland's Lublin, Rzeszow closed due to 'unplanned military activity', Flightradar24 says

28 September 2025 - 09:26 By Reuters
Poland closed airspace near its southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/max5128

Poland closed airspace near its southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow until at least 0400 GMT on Sunday due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security", flight tracking service Flightradar24 said.

The Polish armed forces said it scrambled aircraft to ensure the security of its airspace after Russia launched strikes on Ukraine.

"In connection with the activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace," the military said in a post on X. It described the actions as preventive and aimed at securing airspace and protecting citizens.

Ukraine’s Air Force data showed air raid alerts were in effect across the country at 0300 GMT.

Reuters

