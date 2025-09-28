World

US agrees South Korea not a currency manipulator, Seoul says

28 September 2025 - 09:42 By Heejin Kim and Cynthia Kim
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, US, September 23, 2025.
Image: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Image: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The US has agreed that South Korea is not manipulating its currency for trade advantage, a spokesperson for President Lee Jae Myung said on Sunday.

The two allies agreed that Seoul does not fall under the manipulator designation that the US Treasury department announces in reports twice a year, Kang Yu-jung told a press conference.

Officials at the US embassy in Seoul could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The administration of President Joe Biden added South Korea to a manipulation monitoring list in November due to its large current account surplus and its sizable trade surplus with the US. The government of Donald Trump kept Seoul on the list in June.

Under a 2015 US law, Washington can take "remedial action" against countries that do not "correct the undervaluation of their currency and trade surplus with the US".

The South Korea-US deal is not related to talks on a currency swap as part of bilateral negotiations over Trump's tariffs on South Korean goods, South Korean officials said.

President Lee told Treasury secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday in New York that the Asian country needs a foreign exchange swap to make the $350bn investment it has pledged in the tariff talks, finance minister Koo Yun-cheol said on Saturday.

Koo quoted Bessent as saying he would discuss the issue with other US officials and get back to South Korea.

South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac reiterated on Saturday that Seoul cannot pay the $350bn "upfront", as Trump has suggested in recent days. President Lee told Reuters this month that South Korea's economy could fall into crisis rivalling its 1997 meltdown if the government accepted the US demands without safeguards.

Koo said he had not heard anything about a Wall Street Journal report that commerce secretary Howard Lutnick had discussed raising the $350bn investment.

Reuters

