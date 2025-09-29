World

Russia fails to win back UN aviation council seat in rebuke

29 September 2025 - 08:08 By Allison Lampert
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In addition to the war in Ukraine, Russia faces council condemnation for disturbing signals used in navigation, the Global Navigation Satellite System and Global Positioning System, charges that Moscow denies.
In addition to the war in Ukraine, Russia faces council condemnation for disturbing signals used in navigation, the Global Navigation Satellite System and Global Positioning System, charges that Moscow denies.
Image: 123RF/max5128/ File photo

Russia failed to win enough support on Saturday to get elected to the UN aviation agency’s governing council in the latest rebuke of Moscow for actions taken after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia received 87 votes, just short of the 93 votes it needed to win back a seat on the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) 36-nation governing council during the agency’s assembly, which runs until October 3 in Montreal. In 2022 Russia lost its spot on the first part of the council, which includes China, Brazil, the US and Australia as “states of chief importance in air transport”, after its invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian representative immediately called for “a repeat round of voting”, which was not accepted by the assembly.

Russia’s transport ministry said the exclusion of the country from the council “damages the authority and effectiveness of the organisation”.

The Russian ministry said the ICAO should operate “on the basis of broad international consensus, not narrow political interests”.

Moscow, it said, had received growing support from the Brics international grouping and countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, which “represent the interests of the overwhelming majority of the planet’s population”.

The ICAO sets global safety standards for civil aviation with the governing council playing a critical role in the process.

In addition to the war in Ukraine, Russia faces council condemnation for disturbing signals used in navigation, the global navigation satellite system and global positioning system, charges Moscow denies.

“They are the most aggressive abuser and violator of international agreements and international norms,” US transportation secretary Sean Duffy told Reuters by phone last week about Russia.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Postbank worried about 3-million social grant beneficiaries after Sassa ends ... South Africa
  2. Madlanga commission declines to comment on reports that Motau wants to leave South Africa
  3. Doctor, three nurses and a councillor among those arrested for drunk driving in ... South Africa
  4. Nigeria's oil union orders halt of gas supply to Dangote refinery over mass ... Africa
  5. 16,000 Sars e-filing profiles hacked, taxpayers hit hard South Africa

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pitso can take Chiefs to where its never been,’ says ...
SIU releases interim report on Tembisa Hospital investigation