South Korea scrambles to restore digital services after server fire

South Korea brought back online on Monday less than a 10th of public services disrupted after a fire at a data centre affected government websites, exposing its digital infrastructure vulnerabilities.
One of the world’s most wired countries, South Korea has put many government services online, from identification to media briefings, but officials have given no timetable for full restoration of services.
Affected agencies ranged from police and fire to customs authorities, said the safety ministry, its own website among those out of service on Monday.
Authorities said 62 systems were restored, from about 647 affected by Friday’s fire during routine maintenance in a server room at the state-run national information resources service in the city of Daejeon, home to the government data centre.
“We see services restoring every hour,” safety minister Yun Ho-jung told a briefing, citing recovery of Government24, Korea’s main portal for public services, and financial and postal systems run by Korea Post.
President Lee Jae Myung has apologised for the disruption, saying it was surprising the government had no better backup after similar service outages in 2023.
Vice safety minister Kim Min-jae said the government had extended deadlines for some tax payments, while waiving fees for the issue of documents, but at least four weeks would be needed to restore about 96 systems completely damaged in the fire.
Experts said the latest outage suggested the government lacked adequate systems for immediate recovery of critical public services despite major tech disruptions in recent years.
In 2022 a fire at a data centre hit some of South Korea’s most used apps and websites, including Kakao messenger and the company’s online payment services, among others.
“Such disruptions should never occur at a national agency, and real-time synchronisation and recovery systems need to be implemented as soon as possible,” said Lee Seong-yeob, of Korea University’s Graduate School of Management of Technology.
“The government should have recognised the need for a higher level of contingency planning, but it seems they were complacent,” said the head of the school’s centre for technology law and policy.
On Sunday Lee ordered “significant improvement” in the security of government systems and asked ministers to propose budgets for emergency systems to prevent similar outages.
BATTERY EXPIRED
Investigators suspect the fire began after a battery produced by LG Energy Solution exploded during maintenance on Friday night, damaging some servers and forcing hundreds to be shut down. LG Energy Solution declined to comment, saying the matter was under investigation.
Yun said the government would notify the public as major services came back online and warned of increased disruption to daily life while recovery continued.
The batteries, sold and maintained by LG Energy affiliate LG CNS, had been used for more than a decade and their warranty expired last year, according to the safety ministry.
LG CNS advised the government to replace them during a routine checkup in June 2024, though they remained functional, the ministry said.
Reuters
