China railway trips hit record on first day of national holiday

In 2024, 21.45-million trips were made on the Chinese national rail network on October 1, a record high at the time.

China’s national railway recorded 23.13-million trips on the first day of the country’s eight-day National Day holiday on Wednesday, up nearly 8% from a year earlier and setting a single day record, state media CCTV reported.

More than 19 million trips were expected to be made on the railway network on Thursday, CCTV said.

The Yangtze River Delta Railway alone was forecast to handle four million passengers, a more than 10% increase from the year before.

The ministry of culture and tourism is expected to release total travel data after the holiday, which officially ends on October 8.

Coinciding with the traditional mid-autumn festival, the National Day holiday this year has been extended from one week to eight days.

The holiday period is traditionally one of the busiest on China’s travel calendar and Trip.com Group had forecast before the holiday that 2025 was set to be one of the busiest travel times in recent years.

Authorities are hoping the holiday season will provide a boost to domestic spending amid sluggish economic growth, with smaller, lesser-known cities emerging as holiday picks for some of China’s cost-conscious travelers.

“I’m taking my family to a village in Chizhou, Anhui,” said Deng Xin, a 51-year-old Beijing resident.

“There are mountains and rivers, but no crowds, and the price is far more affordable than hotels in big cities.”

On social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu, users exchange tips about how to save money when travelling, including by taking night trains to save on accommodation.

Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh and Jessie / Reuters