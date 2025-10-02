ADVERTISEMENT

World

Google says hackers are sending extortion emails to executives

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Google cautioned it “does not have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of the claims”. (Manuel Orbegozo)

Alphabet’s Google said hackers are sending extortion emails to an unspecified number of executives, claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle business applications.

Google said a group claiming affiliation with the ransomware gang cl0p was sending emails to executives at organisations claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle E-Business Suite.

It cautioned it “does not have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of the claims”.

Messages seeking comment from cl0p and Oracle were not immediately returned. Google described the email campaign as “high-volume” but declined to share further details.

Raphael Satter / Reuters

Top Stories

