‘Maybe there’s hope’: Indonesian rescuers race to save students trapped under rubble of collapsed school

Search and rescue operators search for victims in rubble after a hall collapsed while students were praying at the Al-Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, on October 1 2025.

Rescuers were racing against time on Thursday to extricate about 60 teenagers trapped under the remains of an Islamic boarding school that collapsed earlier this week due to foundation failure, disaster authorities said.

The Al Khoziny school, located in the East Java town of Sidoarjo 770km east from the capital Jakarta, collapsed when its foundations could not support ongoing construction work on the upper floors, falling on dozens of students who were praying and trapping them under rubble.

Abdul Muhari, spokesperson with the disaster mitigation agency, said on Thursday 59 people remained trapped under the rubble, based on the school’s list of absence and missing person reports filed by families.

Rescuers are assessing whether there are signs of life by calling out the names of victims after no such signs late on Wednesday, search and rescue agency official Nanang Sigit told Reuters.

He said the assessment will be used to determine further evacuation efforts.

In signature orange uniform, rescuers crawled through narrow tunnels to find students trapped under rubble, according to photos distributed by the country’s search and rescue agency.

Late on Wednesday, Yudhi Bramantyo, operations director at the agency, said the death toll from the collapse had reached six, though the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Thursday it was at five.

“We can’t let our minds wander. Maybe there is hope for our little brothers,” Bramantyo said.

An excavator and a crane were at the site to help rescuers shift debris, but disaster officials ruled out their use for fear it could set off a wider collapse.

Al Khoziny is an Islamic school known locally as a pesantren.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, has a total of about 42,000 pesantren serving 7-million students, according to data from the country’s religious affairs ministry.

Reuters