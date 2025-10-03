Shein plans first permanent stores in France, sparking backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French retailers were struggling to compete with Zara and H&M when Shein launched, drawing in cash-strapped consumers with its permanent discounts and addictive app.

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein will open its first permanent stores in France in November under an agreement with department store owner Société des Grands Magasins (SGM), a move that has sparked criticism from French retailers.

The “shop-in-shops” in the BHV department store in central Paris and Galeries Lafayette department stores in five provincial cities mark a new step for Shein, which has only hosted temporary pop-up shops around the world mainly aimed at marketing.

SGM president Frédéric Merlin said the launch would attract a younger clientele to its department stores, adding that the same customer might buy a Shein item and a designer handbag on the same day.

RETAILERS CRITICISE DEPARTMENT STORE DEAL

Shein, which sells €12 (R243) dresses and €20 (R405) jeans, faces pressure from other retailers, politicians and regulators in France, where lawmakers have backed a draft law regulating fast=fashion that would, if implemented, ban Shein from advertising.

“In front of the Paris City Hall, they are creating the new Shein megastore, which. after destroying dozens of French brands, aims to flood our market more massively with disposable products,” said Yann Rivoallan, head of fashion retail association Fédération Francaise du Pret-a-Porter.

Several French fast-fashion retailers such as Jennyfer and NafNaf went into insolvency proceedings earlier this year.

Shein’s first store, on the sixth floor of the BHV, will open in early November, with later openings planned in Galeries Lafayette department stores in Dijon, Grenoble, Reims, Limoges and Angers.

Reuters