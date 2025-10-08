Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli forces ‘attack convoy’, intercept boats

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A boat, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, sails off Koufonisi islet, Greece, September 26, 2025. The South African government has again called for safe passage for the vessel filled with activists and reaffirmed its support for the flotilla.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) said on Wednesday its vessels were “under attack” by the Israeli military, which intercepted several boats sailing toward the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

The FFC is an international network of pro-Palestinian activist groups that organises civilian maritime missions aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians there.

The flotilla’s vessels and passengers were safe, had been transferred to an Israeli port and were expected to be deported promptly, Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

It added: “Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing.”

Reuters