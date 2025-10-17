World

Britain’s Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Reuters

Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media on April 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE PARSONS
Britain’s Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, Andrew said “the continued accusations about me” distracted from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family.

“I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” Andrew said in a statement.

Reuters

