Britain’s Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Britain’s Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York after years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, Andrew said “the continued accusations about me” distracted from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family.

“I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” Andrew said in a statement.

Reuters