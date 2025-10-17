EU proposes ‘flagship’ defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A view shows an interceptor FPV-drone of the 1129th Bilotserkivskyi anti-aircraft missile regiment amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in an undisclosed location in Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine on July 8 2025.

The European Commission on Thursday proposed four flagship European defence projects, including a counter-drone system and a plan to fortify the eastern border, as part of a drive to get the continent ready to defend itself by 2030.

The proposals in a defence policy “roadmap” reflect fears fuelled by the war in Ukraine that Russia may attack an EU member in the coming years and calls by US President Donald Trump for Europe to do more for its own security.

“Danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends. It is clear we need to toughen our defences against Russia,” EU Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a press conference.

FORTIFYING EU’S EASTERN BORDERS

The commission said two “flagships” were particularly urgent, the European drone defence initiative previously known as the “drone wall”, and eastern flank watch, which aims to “fortify the EU’s Eastern borders across land, air and sea”.

The commission, the EU’s executive body, said the two projects should have initial capacity by the end of next year. The drone project should be fully functional a year later and “flank watch” should reach that status at the end of 2028.

It also proposed a European air shield to defend against missiles and other airborne threats, and a European space shield to protect European space assets and services.

Leaders of the EU’s 27 member governments will decide whether to endorse the flagship proposals and agree on who runs projects that get the green light.

Ukrainian defence minister Denys Shmyhal praised the plans as “a turning point in Europe’s security thinking, a plan to preserve peace through strength”.

Writing on X, Shmyhal said Ukraine’s military was “an integral part of Europe’s collective security”.

TEST OF EU DEFENCE AMBITIONS

The flagships represent a test of the EU’s ambitions to play a greater role in Europe’s defence, traditionally the preserve of national governments and the Nato military alliance.

Commission officials said the proposals were based on Nato’s own capability targets and EU governments would be in the driving seat for managing the projects.

European defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius called the roadmap a “mega-plan for delivery with clear timetables, goals and reporting obligations ... That is why we can call today a delivery day, or a D-Day for delivery.”

The commission did not put a price on the projects. Kubilius said EU members would first have to agree on details of the projects before costs could be estimated.

He said EU countries could use national defence budgets, which have been rising rapidly in recent years, and funds such as the EU’s €150bn (R3-trillion) Safe loans scheme for defence projects launched this year.

Reuters