Zelensky hopes Middle East agreement can lead to peace with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was meeting with representatives of defence companies, “manufacturers of powerful weapons that can definitely strengthen our defences”, including air defence systems to guard against attacks on energy infrastructure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, on the eve of talks with US President Donald Trump, that momentum in the Middle East peace process would help end his country’s more than 3-1/2-year-old war with Russia.

“We have a meeting planned with President Trump tomorrow and we are counting on the impulse to curb terror and war which worked in the Middle East to help end Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“The language of strength and justice is sure to work with respect to Russia as well.”

Zelensky did not directly refer to Trump’s agreement, in a telephone conversation on Thursday, to hold new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, he said it was clear that “on hearing of Tomahawks, Moscow is in a hurry to renew dialogue”, a reference to Trump’s suggestion he might provide Kyiv with the missiles.

