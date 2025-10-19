Thieves who hit Paris’ Louvre made off with 8 objects, prosecutor says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of a forensic team inspect a window believed to have been used in what the French Interior Ministry said was a robbery at the Louvre museum during which jewellery was stolen, in Paris, France, October 19, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The thieves who robbed Paris’ Louvre museum on Sunday made off with eight priceless objects, with a ninth that they tried to steal recovered at the scene, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The thieves did not target or steal the world-famous Regent diamond, which is housed in the same gallery the thieves hit, Beccuau said on BFM TV. Sotheby’s estimates the Regent is worth over $60m.

Reuters