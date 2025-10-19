Thieves who hit Paris’ Louvre made off with 8 objects, prosecutor says

The thieves who robbed Paris’ Louvre museum on Sunday made off with eight priceless objects, with a ninth that they tried to steal recovered at the scene, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.
The thieves did not target or steal the world-famous Regent diamond, which is housed in the same gallery the thieves hit, Beccuau said on BFM TV. Sotheby’s estimates the Regent is worth over $60m.
Reuters
