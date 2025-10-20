British troops in UK given authority to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British defence secretary John Healey is expected to unveil his vision on how to protect Britain’s most critical military bases in response to a growing threat posed by Russia, the newspaper said.

British troops will be given new powers to shoot down drones threatening UK military bases, the Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing an upcoming announcement on Monday by British defence minister John Healey.

Though the new powers will initially apply only for military sites, the British government was “not ruling out working to extend those powers” to other important sites such as airports, the Telegraph said, citing a source.

Currently troops can use specialist counter-drone equipment which can track incoming drones, hijack signals and divert them, according to the Telegraph. The new proposal will give soldiers or ministry of defence police a “kinetic option” to shoot them on site, which they can only do now in extreme circumstances, the Telegraph added.

Healey’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain’s defence ministry could not immediately be reached.

Earlier in October, Britain said it had two Royal Air Force aircraft fly a 12-hour mission with US and Nato forces to patrol the border of Russia, saying the operation followed incursions into the airspaces of Nato countries including Poland, Romania and Estonia.

Drones have increasingly disrupted airspace in Europe in recent times, raising alarm about the repeated incursions of uncrewed aerial vehicles, prompting airport shutdowns and flight cancellations.

Fingers have been pointed at Russia as tensions with the West have risen over its war in Ukraine, though Moscow has denied involvement.

At least 18 suspect drones have been spotted in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Germany by monitoring service Enigma since September 16, many, though not all, in the vicinity of airports.

Reuters