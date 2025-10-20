One dead, dozens missing as migrant boat capsizes off Italy’s Lampedusa, two more dead in separate rescue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A migrant boat carrying about 35 people sailing from Libya capsized in the central Mediterranean, leaving one confirmed dead and two dozen missing, the Unicef country coordinator for Italy said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was carried out on Friday off the coast of Italy’s Lampedusa island by the Italian coast guard, which saved 11 migrants, including four children travelling alone, and recovered the body of a pregnant woman, said Unicef’s Nicola Dell’Arciprete.

The survivors and the body were taken to Lampedusa, while the remaining passengers remain unaccounted for.

The boat capsized after two days at sea, Dell’Arciprete said.

In a separate event, on Sunday two migrants were found dead and 14 others were in critical condition when Italian tax police intercepted a boat with 85 people on board from Pakistan, Eritrea and Somalia, the AGI news agency reported.

The 14 migrants in need of assistance and the two bodies were transferred onto two coast guard units 16 nautical miles off the Lampedusa coast and taken ashore to be transferred to hospitals, AGI said.

More than 32,700 migrants have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean since 2014, including an estimated one in five who were children, according to data from UN agencies, Dell’Arciprete said.

Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesperson for the UN International Organization for Migration, on Saturday said on social media platform X at least 916 migrants had died in the central Mediterranean this year.

Reuters