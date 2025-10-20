Russia says Ukraine peace must address root causes of the conflict

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday any peace deal for Ukraine should address the root causes of the conflict to ensure a fundamental and long-term peace, the state TASS news agency reported.

“We spoke about the root causes of the conflict not to prolong it, but precisely so the outcome would be fundamental, so it would be long-term and guarantee peace,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Reuters