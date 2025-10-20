World

Russia says Ukraine peace must address root causes of the conflict

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says Russia is looking for guaranteed peace. (Anton Vaganov)

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday any peace deal for Ukraine should address the root causes of the conflict to ensure a fundamental and long-term peace, the state TASS news agency reported.

“We spoke about the root causes of the conflict not to prolong it, but precisely so the outcome would be fundamental, so it would be long-term and guarantee peace,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Reuters

