‘Father Ted’ creator Linehan to face no further action after airport arrest

Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan, who was charged with harassment and criminal damage involving a transgender activist, outside Westminster magistrate's court in London on September 4 2025. (Jack Taylor)

Graham Linehan, the Irish co-creator of the TV comedy show Father Ted, said on Monday he would face no further action after his arrest earlier this year in relation to posts about transgender issues on X.

Linehan, who has been a vocal critic of transgender activism in recent years, said in September he had been arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport on suspicion of inciting violence after arriving in Britain from the US.

The arrest gained widespread attention after it was seized on by free speech advocates, and was mentioned in front of a US Congress committee by Nigel Farage, the leader of the populist Reform UK party.

“The police have informed my lawyers I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow,” Linehan said in a post on X.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

