French police may nab Louvre thieves but are unlikely to recover their loot

A jewel-encrusted brooch worn by French Empress Eugenie was among the items stolen by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on October 19 2025.

Criminal gangs in Europe are increasingly robbing valuable jewels and gold from cash-needy museums such as the Louvre in Paris, but while law enforcement often catches the thieves, they struggle to recover the priceless goods, police and art experts said.

Only a small pool of criminals would be capable of such a job as Sunday’s audacious robbery in Paris and may be known to police, the specialists said. However, the objects themselves could be quickly broken down into component parts and sold.

“If I steal a Van Gogh, it’s a Van Gogh. I can’t dispose of it through any other channel than an illicit art market,” said Marc Balcells, a Barcelona-based expert in crimes against cultural heritage.

“However, when I am stealing jewellery, I can move it through an illicit market as precious stones.”

The brazen heist of crown jewels from the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, has been decried by some as a national humiliation and sparked security checks across France’s many cultural sites.

“If you target the Louvre, the most important museum in the world, and get away with the French crown jewels, something was wrong with security,” said art investigator Arthur Brand.

“It’s one of the biggest manhunts in French history.”

Officials at the Louvre, home to artworks including the Mona Lisa, had sounded the alarm about lack of investment.

St least four French museums have been robbed in the past two months, including gold stolen from the Natural History Museum in Paris, according to media reports.

Christopher Marinello, founder of Art Recovery International, which tracks stolen art, said museum heists were on the rise across Europe and further afield.

He cited cases in the Netherlands, France and Egypt.

“If you have jewels or gold in your collections, you need to be worried,” Marinello said.

WHO DID IT?

Paris prosecutors have entrusted the investigation to a specialised Paris police unit known as the BRB, which is used to dealing with high-profile robberies.

Former cop Pascal Szkudlara, who served in the unit, said the BRB handled the 2016 Kim Kardashian investigation, when Paris thieves stole her $4m (R69m) engagement ring, and recent kidnappings of wealthy crypto bosses.

He said the BRB has about 100 agents, with more than a dozen specialised in museum thefts. Investigators will look at video footage, telephone records and forensic evidence and informants will be activated.

“They can have teams working on it 24/7 and for a long time,” Szkudlara said, expressing “100%” confidence the thieves would be caught.

Police will be poring over security footage going back weeks, looking to identify suspicious people casing out the joint, Brand said.

Corinne Chartrelle, a cop who previously worked at the French police’s central office for the fight against trafficking in cultural property, said the jewels could feasibly end up in a global diamond centre such as Antwerp, where there “are probably people who aren’t too concerned about the origin of the items”.

The diamonds could also be cut into smaller stones and the gold melted down, leaving buyers unaware of their provenance.

If the thieves feel the net closing, they could get rid of or destroy the loot.

Police are in a race against time.

“Once they’re been cut into smaller jewels, the deed is done. It’s over. We’ll never see the pieces intact again,” said Marinello.

“It’s a very small percentage, recovering stolen artworks. When it comes to jewellery the percentage is even less.”

Any theory about the objects being ordered by a mysterious buyer was laughable, said Brand.

“That’s unheard of,” he said. “You only see it in Hollywood movies.”

Cultural authorities across Europe will be looking at how to better secure museums at a time of tight public finances.

Brand said it was impossible to properly safeguard a museum so the best thing was to slow down the time it takes to steal objects and escape, giving police longer to respond by making windows thicker or adding more doors.

“They know they have only five, six minutes to get away with it because after six minutes police show up. If they go into a museum and they find it takes more than six, seven, eight minutes, they will not do it,” he said.

Finland’s National Gallery director general Kimmo Leva said financial realities meant tough decisions.

“A tightening economy is, naturally, not the best basis for making the investments needed to mitigate potential threats.”

Reuters