World

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump offer of talks, denies US destroyed Iranian nuclear capabilities

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday denied US President Donald Trump's assertion that the US has destroyed Iran‘s nuclear capabilities. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Le)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday rejected an offer of renewed talks from US President Donald Trump and denied his assertion that the US has destroyed Iran‘s nuclear capabilities.

Tehran and Washington engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

“Trump says he is a dealmaker, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but rather an imposition and bullying,” Khamenei said, according to state media.

Last week Trump told the Israeli parliament it would be great if Washington could negotiate a “peace deal” with Tehran after the start of a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“The US president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming,” Khamenei said.

“What does it have to do with America whether Iran has nuclear facilities? The interventions are inappropriate, wrong and coercive.”

Western powers have accused Iran of covertly trying to develop a nuclear bomb through enrichment of uranium and want it to cease such activity. Tehran has denied seeking to weaponise enrichment, saying the programme only has civilian energy purposes.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

NASIPHI MOYA | South Africa’s eight metros: the untapped economic steroids for recovery

2

Tourists to Cape Town warned about card-cloning scammers

3

Negotiations at advanced stage for rescue plan for Ithala depositors

4

BENJAMIN SMART | How Trump is leading the US into an economic and public health catastrophe

5

PALI LEHOHLA | Forget the doubters, believe the stats

Top Stories