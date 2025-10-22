World Court to give opinion on Israel’s obligations to allow aid to Palestinians

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinians handle aid supplies that entered Gaza amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in Zawaida, in the central Gaza Strip, on October 21 2025.

The UN’s top legal body, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will issue an advisory opinion on Wednesday on what Israel’s obligations are to the UN and other aid organisations trying to work in Gaza and the West Bank.

The opinion, requested by the UN General Assembly in December, will be closely watched as it could have effects beyond the Gaza conflict. It is expected to address the protections states must provide for UN staff worldwide.

Advisory opinions of the ICJ, also known as the World Court, carry legal and political weight, but they are not binding, and the court has no enforcement power.

In April this year lawyers for the UN and Palestinian representatives at the ICJ accused Israel of breaking international law by refusing to let aid into Gaza between March and May.

Since then some humanitarian aid has been allowed in, but UN officials said the relief is nowhere near what is needed to ease a humanitarian disaster.

The 20-point ceasefire plan mediated by the US earlier this month allows for 600 trucks of aid a day into Gaza. Israel has previously accused Hamas of stealing food delivered into the enclave, which it denied, and said the aid restriction was to put pressure on the militant group.

Israel did not appear before the ICJ in hearings but submitted its legal position in writing. In April, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar dismissed the hearings as a “circus” and said the court was being politicised.

The request for an ICJ opinion was prompted by a 2023 Israeli law that banned UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in the country, as it said the organisation had employed members of Hamas who took part in the attacks on Israel on October 7 2023.

The UN said in August last year nine UNRWA staff may have been involved in the Hamas assault and had been fired. Another Hamas commander, confirmed by UNRWA as one of its employees, was killed in Gaza in October 2024, according to Israel.

In an earlier 2024 advisory opinion, the ICJ found Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and should end immediately. The court also said Israel had human rights obligations to Palestinians because of its position as an occupying power.

The court will start reading its decision at 3pm.

Reuters