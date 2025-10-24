German man drowns in Corsica, washed away by swollen river

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Storm Benjamin is causing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 80km/h along France’s Channel coast and the Atlantic coast. File photo.

A 45-year-old German man has died in Corsica after he was washed away by rapidly rising water during a storm, the island’s authorities said on Thursday.

The man was bathing in the Fango River near the town of Galeria with his wife and two daughters on Thursday afternoon when a torrent of water came down from nearby mountains during a storm and washed them away, Corsica prefect Michel Prosic said on BFM television.

Franceinfo radio reported his wife, aged 39, and daughters, aged nine and 13, were saved by rescuers. The man’s body was found two hours later.

The entire island is on orange weather alert, with wind gusts of up to 170km/h expected on Thursday night and Friday. The prefect said ships have been ordered to remain at quay island-wide and 90% of all flights have been cancelled.

Storm Benjamin is causing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 80km/h along France’s Channel coast and the Atlantic coast, the Meteo France weather service said. Orange weather alerts have been issued for several regions on Friday, including parts of Corsica, northern France, the Channel coast and the Mediterranean coast.

