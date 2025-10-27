Melissa a Category 4 hurricane as Jamaica braces for impact

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palm trees are shaken by the wind ahead of Hurricane Melissa at Hellshire Beach in Jamaica on October 26 2025.

Hurricane Melissa has developed into a Category 4 hurricane heading towards Jamaica and Cuba and is expected to bring catastrophic floods, landslides and storm surges to the region, the US national hurricane center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Melissa has maximum sustained winds of up to 220km/h and is expected to strengthen as it heads towards Jamaica, where it should make landfall on Monday night or Tuesday morning. It is likely to hit southeastern Cuba late on Tuesday.

In Jamaica, authorities have implored residents to evacuate to nearly 900 shelters around the country, providing assistance to those wanting to leave. On Sunday night Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued mandatory evacuation orders for Port Royal in Kingston and six other areas.

“Many of the communities will not survive the flooding,” Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government, said at a press conference earlier in the day.

“Kingston is low, extremely low. No community in Kingston is immune from flooding.”

The two international airports were closed.

Earlier on Sunday, some residents were choosing to stay put, and authorities said some have refused to board evacuation buses.

“We are riding out the storm, we’re not going to go anywhere. Sitting down and watch everything, make sure everything’s working good,” said Douglas Butler, a boat captain in Port Royal.

“I take things easy. As long as I have my food, I can eat. That is the most important thing.”

The NHC said Melissa is expected to bring 38mm to 76mm of rain to Jamaica and southern Hispaniola with a local maximum of up to 40 inches. Eastern Cuba is expected to receive 101cm, with local amounts of up to 50mm.

Dana Morris Dixon, Jamaica’s information minister, said the Caribbean disaster emergency management agency is ready to provide assistance, and several international partners have pledged support.

She said: “We’ve heard the rainfall numbers. They’re numbers we’ve never heard before.”

Reuters