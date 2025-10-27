Singapore allocates more land for green energy, data centre park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The development will scale up facilities for renewable energies, including solar sources, sustainable aviation fuel, low-or-zero-carbon ammonia solutions for power generation and maritime bunkering, as well as battery storage, according to the EDB and JTC.

Singapore will allocate more land on its manufacturing hub, Jurong Island, for renewable energy facilities and a data centre park, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and developer JTC Corporation said on Monday.

About 300ha of land on the island’s western side, about 10% of Jurong Island’s total area, will be set aside for renewable power projects and low-carbon fuel production, the agencies said.

The 3,000ha Jurong Island is the centre of Singapore’s energy and chemicals industry, housing two of the city-state’s three refineries operated by Exxon Mobil XOM.N, Chevron CVX.N and PetroChina 0386.HK.

Jurong Island will be a global testbed for new energies and low-carbon technologies, said Tan See Leng, Singapore’s minister in charge of energy, science and technology, at the Singapore International Energy Week conference on Monday.

These include Singapore’s project for low- or zero-carbon ammonia power generation as well as hydrogen-ready power plants.

Separately, another 20ha of land will be set aside to develop Singapore’s largest data centre park, designed to support up to 700MW of power capacity.

Operators will be able to tap Jurong Island’s existing ecosystem, including shared energy storage and utility infrastructure, ample power supply and access to emerging low-carbon energy sources.

At the same time, Jurong Island will continue to diversify and drive growth opportunities in speciality chemicals and sustainable products, while battery storage infrastructure is also expanding on the island.

“There has been increasing interest from speciality chemicals players to grow their presence in Singapore, driven by growth in regional demand for higher-quality products,” Tan said.

Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI said on Monday it has piloted a battery stacking solution at its existing Jurong Island energy storage system facility.

The vertical expansion increases storage capacity without enlarging the physical footprint, boosting the energy storage system’s capacity from 285MWh to 326MWh.

Reuters