Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris, prosecutor says

A security member at the Louvre Museum in Paris after French police arrested suspects in the jewellery heist case on October 26 2025.

Suspects have been arrested for the brazen jewellery heist at the Louvre as one of them was about to fly out of France, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.

Two men in their 30s and originally from the capital’s Seine-Saint-Denis suburb, which includes some of the country’s most deprived areas, were detained on Saturday night, according to Le Parisien newspaper, which first broke the story.

They were known to French police and one suspect was about to fly to Algeria from Charles de Gaulle airport, the newspaper said.

There was no indication on Sunday that any of France’s stolen crown jewels had been recovered.

PROSECUTOR ANGERED BY LEAK

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau did not say how many people were arrested or give more details about them. In a statement, she criticised that information about their arrest was leaked.

“The revelation can only hinder the investigative efforts of the 100 or so mobilised investigators in the search for the stolen jewellery and for all the perpetrators. It is too early to provide specific details,” Beccuau said.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez, under public pressure to deliver results a week to the day after the robbery, congratulated investigators in a tweet, but gave no more details.

Four hooded thieves made off with eight precious pieces worth an estimated $102m (R1.7bn) from the Louvre’s collection on October 19, exposing security lapses at the world’s most-visited museum.

They broke in using a crane to smash an upstairs window during opening hours and escaped on motorbikes.

News of the robbery reverberated around the world, prompting soul-searching in France over what some regarded as a national humiliation.

The stolen treasures included a tiara and an earring from the jewellery of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense from the early 19th century.

The crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, was found damaged outside the museum. The thieves apparently dropped the piece made of gold, emeralds and diamonds when they made their getaway.

Built in the late 12th century, the Louvre Palace used to be the official residence of the kings of France until Louis XIV abandoned it for Versailles. It was turned into a museum for the royal art collection in 1793, four years after the French Revolution.

Its huge collection of masterpieces, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo statue, brought in 8.7-million visitors last year.

Reuters