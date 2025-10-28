Hamas hands over deceased hostage to Israel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israel said on Monday the Red Cross had handed over the body of another deceased hostage from Gaza to the Israeli military, according to a statement by the Israeli prime minister’s office.

If the identity of the deceased hostage is confirmed, it would mean the remains of 12 hostages remain in Gaza with Palestinian militant group Hamas citing obstacles to locating them in the rubble left by the fighting.

Earlier on Monday, Hamas’ armed wing said it would hand over the body of a deceased hostage it recovered on Monday in Gaza.

The recovery and handover of bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza has been one of the obstacles to US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

An Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday the Palestinian militant group knew where the bodies were.

Israel on Sunday allowed the entry of an Egyptian technical team to work with the Red Cross to locate the bodies. The team would use excavator machines and trucks for the search beyond the yellow line in Gaza behind which Israeli troops have initially pulled back under Trump’s plan.

Reuters