Putin, North Korean foreign minister discuss stronger ties, KCNA says

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui during a meeting in Moscow on October 27 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev)

North Korea’s foreign minister Choe Son Hui met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Monday to discuss strengthening cooperation, North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

“Many future projects to constantly strengthen and develop” the bilateral relationship were discussed during the meeting, KCNA said. Choe also conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s “brotherly regard” to Putin.

The visit comes amid growing international concern over cooperation between the two countries, in which Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with soldiers and artillery for its war in Ukraine in exchange for military technology assistance from Russia.

Choe also held talks with her Russian counterpart, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, on Monday and reached agreement on all points during strategic discussions on global issues, KCNA said.

During Choe’s talks with Lavrov, the North Korean side expressed support for Russian measures to “remove the root of the Ukraine conflict”. The Russian side expressed support for North Korean efforts to protect its security interests and sovereign rights, KCNA said.

Reuters

