Family pays R3m to free pregnant British teen held for drug trafficking in Georgia

Lyanne Kennedy, mother of British teenager Bella Culley, who is accused of smuggling drugs into Georgia, and Bella's grandmother, Christine Cook, walk outside the Tbilisi city court building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on October 9 2025.

The family of Bella Culley, a pregnant British teenager arrested earlier this year on drug smuggling charges in Georgia, said on Tuesday they had paid 500,000 lari (R3.15m) in compensation to a court to secure her release.

Culley, 19, from Billingham in northeast England, went missing in Thailand before flying to the South Caucasus country’s capital Tbilisi in May, where she was arrested at the airport on arrival. Georgian prosecutors say she was carrying 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage.

Drug smuggling carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years in Georgia. Culley has been held at a women’s prison in Rustavi, a city just outside Tbilisi.

Culley’s mother, Lyanne Kennedy, told reporters outside the Tbilisi court on Tuesday that the family had paid 500,000 lari and were waiting for the funds to be credited to the relevant government account.

Asked about the health of her daughter, Kennedy said: “She’s looking big, pregnant — but she looks strong.”

Culley’s lawyer Malkhaz Salakaia said the court would hold another hearing on the case on Monday.

Culley initially pleaded not guilty at a hearing in July to possession and trafficking of illegal drugs and said she had been tortured into transporting them.

She said she was a “clean person” and did not do drugs.

Reuters