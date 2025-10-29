Israel says it has resumed enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Palestinian boy at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, on October 29 2025.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had resumed enforcing the Gaza ceasefire agreement after strikes across the enclave it said were in response to violations by Hamas.

Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza late on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, after it said an attack by Palestinian militants had killed one soldier in the latest challenge to the fragile ceasefire.

The Israeli military said it would continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and would respond firmly to “any violation”.

CEASEFIRE NOT AT RISK, TRUMP SAYS

US President Donald Trump said the US-backed ceasefire was not at risk as Israeli planes struck across Gaza, with Israel and Hamas trading blame for breaches of the truce.

Gazan health authorities said the Israeli strikes killed at least 70 people, including:

five in a house hit in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip;

four in a building in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood; and

five in a car in Khan Younis.

“As I understand it they took out an Israeli soldier,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “The Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back.”

The Israeli military confirmed the soldier’s death on Wednesday.

“Nothing is going to jeopardise the ceasefire,” Trump said. “You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East and they have to behave.”

HAMAS ATTACKED SOLDIERS WITHIN ‘YELLOW LINE’

An Israeli military official said Hamas had violated the ceasefire by carrying out an attack against Israeli forces stationed within the “yellow line”, the deployment line agreed on in the ceasefire.

The agreement went into effect on October 10, halting two years of war triggered by deadly Hamas-led attacks in Israel on October 7 2023.

“If they [Hamas] are good they are going to be happy, and if they are not good they are going to be terminated, their lives will be terminated,” Trump said. “Nobody knows what happened to the Israeli soldier but they say it was sniper fire. It was retribution for that, and I think they have a right to do that.”

Hamas denied responsibility for the attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, in southern Gaza, and said it remained committed to the ceasefire deal.

ACCORD INVOLVES RETURN OF HOSTAGE REMAINS

Under the accord, Hamas released all living hostages in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and wartime detainees, while Israel pulled back its troops and halted its offensive.

Hamas also agreed to hand over the remains of all dead hostages yet to be recovered, but has said it will take time to locate and retrieve all the bodies. Israel said the militant group can access the remains of most hostages. The issue has become one of the main sticking points in the ceasefire, which Trump said he is watching closely.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said human remains handed over on Monday night belonged to an Israeli killed during Hamas’ October 7 attack whose body was recovered by Israeli forces in the early weeks of fighting.

The Israeli military said Hamas had planted the remains at an excavation site before calling in an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team and pretending it had found a missing hostage to create a “false impression of efforts to locate bodies”. A 14-minute video published by the military showed three men placing a white bag at an excavation site and covering it with earth and rocks.

The ICRC said its team was unaware the remains had been planted at the site before their arrival. “It is unacceptable that a fake recovery was staged when so much depends on the agreement being upheld and when so many families are anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones,” it said.

Reuters could not verify Israel’s account of what the video showed. Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters