Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a US-backed ceasefire in Gaza was not at risk after local authorities reported 26 people had been killed in Israeli strikes, as Israel and Hamas traded accusations of blame for the violence.

Israeli aircraft launched strikes in Gaza on Tuesday after Israel accused the militant group Hamas of violating the ceasefire, the latest violence in the three-week-old deal brokered by Trump.

Gaza health authorities said the strikes killed at least 26 people, including five in a house hit in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, four in a building in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood, and five in a car in Khan Younis.

“As I understand it, they took out an Israeli soldier,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “So the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back,” he added.

“Nothing is going to jeopardise” the ceasefire, Trump said. “You have to understand Hamas is a small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave.”

The attacks by Israeli aircraft continued into early Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, according to witnesses.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes, which followed a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office saying he had ordered immediate “powerful attacks.”

The statement did not give a specific reason for the attacks, but an Israeli military official said Hamas had violated the ceasefire by carrying out an attack against Israeli forces in an Israeli-controlled area of the enclave.

“This is another blatant violation of the ceasefire,” the official said.

The US-backed ceasefire agreement went into effect on October 10, halting two years of war triggered by deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7 2023.

Both sides have accused each other of ceasefire violations.

“If they [Hamas] are good, they are going to be happy, and if they are not good, they are going to be terminated; their lives will be terminated,” Trump said.

“Nobody knows what happened to the Israeli soldier, but they say it was sniper fire. It was retribution for that, and I think they have a right to do that.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli media reported an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment on the reports.

Hamas denied responsibility for an attack on Israeli forces in Rafah. The group also said it remained committed to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Tuesday’s strikes on Gaza City followed what Israel called a “targeted strike” on Saturday on a person in central Gaza who it said was planning to attack Israeli troops.

Reuters