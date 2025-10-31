Anger, grief as Spain marks floods anniversary with state funeral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spain's King Felipe greets relatives of victims of the floods in Valencia during the state funeral marking a year of the disaster, at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia on October 29 2025.

Some in solemn silence, others seething with anger, hundreds of relatives of the victims of deadly floods in Spain’s Valencia region flocked to a state funeral presided over by King Felipe on Wednesday, a year after the tragedy killed 237 people.

Many arrived at the futuristic venue known as the City of Arts and Sciences wearing black T-shirts reading in Valencian “Their deaths were avoidable”.

“We have many mixed emotions,” Carmina, a relative of a victim told Reuters. “We have been looking forward to this ceremony for a long time. It was a collective death and a collective funeral was necessary. The day has come and here we are to pay tribute to our people.”

A few of those attending chanted insults against regional leader Carlos Mazon, who is under investigation for his role in the tragedy and attended the ceremony despite some relatives asking that he stay away. Last Saturday tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Valencia calling for his resignation.

Mazon told reporters: “Today is not the day for confrontation. We must reflect on the helplessness felt by so many Valencians in the days that followed when we realised the magnitude of an unfathomable tragedy. We tried to do our best in unimaginable circumstances, but in many cases it was not enough.”

TORCH-LIT MARCHES

Earlier in the day, protesters covered the pavement of a central square in Valencia with foil blankets, each representing a victim.

As night fell, two silent, torch-carrying marches joined together in Benetusser, one of the suburbs of Valencia city that was most affected by the floods.

Spanish authorities were finding victims buried in the mud as recently as last week as the country comes to terms with the most catastrophic flooding in Europe in more than five decades.

Flash floods caused by torrential rains swept away bridges, cars and people and swamped homes and underground car parks on October 29 2024. About 229 people died in the Valencia region and eight in other parts of Spain.

Protesters and some relatives accuse the regional government of failing to warn citizens early enough during the emergency, sending a text message alert when many buildings were under water.

A court is investigating Mazon’s handling of the emergency and his whereabouts on the day after a local journalist said she had a nearly four-hour lunch with him when he was meant to be at an emergency services meeting. Mazon has refused to provide details of the lunch or show the restaurant bill but said he was kept informed at all times over the phone.

The government on Tuesday approved €5bn (R100bn) of loan guarantees to help businesses and homes affected by the floods. The government has so far handed out more than €8bn (R160bn) to clear devastated areas.

The heavy rains and subsequent flash floods were caused by a high-altitude isolated depression, referred to locally as a Dana, a highly destructive weather system created when cold and warm air meet to produce powerful rain clouds.

It typically happens after a hot summer and scientists believe the phenomenon is occurring more frequently due to climate change.

Reuters