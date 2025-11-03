World

Five German climbers killed in Italian Alps avalanche

A cascade of snow and ice swept away members of two separate rope teams. File photo (Denis Balibouse)

Five German climbers have died after being caught in an avalanche in the Italian Alps, local authorities said on Sunday.

The climbers set out on Saturday to scale Cima Vertana in the Ortler mountain range near the village of Solda. The avalanche struck as they headed for the summit.

The cascade of snow and ice swept away members of two separate rope teams. The bodies of two men and a woman were recovered on Saturday, while the two other victims, a father and his 17-year-old daughter, were found on Sunday.

Two other climbers escaped unharmed.

The Ortler massif, part of the Italian Alps close to the Swiss border, is a popular destination for experienced hikers and climbers.

Reuters

