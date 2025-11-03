World

Iran’s president says Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization in Tehran on November 2 2025. (Iranian Atomic Organisation)

Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told state media on Sunday, adding the country does not seek a nuclear weapon.

US President Donald Trump has warned he would order fresh attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites should Tehran try to restart facilities the US bombed in June.

Pezeshkian made his comments during a visit to the country’s Atomic Energy Organization, during which he met with senior managers from Iran’s nuclear industry.

“Destroying buildings and factories will not create a problem for us. We will rebuild and with greater strength,” the Iranian president told state media.

In June, the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington said were part of a programme geared towards developing nuclear weapons. Tehran maintained its nuclear programme is for purely civilian purposes.

“It’s all intended for solving the problems of the people, for disease, for the health of the people,” Pezeshkian said in reference to Iran’s nuclear activities.

Reuters

