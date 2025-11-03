Nepal’s top court stays recall of envoys, setback to interim PM

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Supreme Court in Nepal has ordered a halt to the recall of nearly a dozen ambassadors, a lawyer said on Monday in a setback for Prime Minister Sushila Karki and her interim government.

Karki, a former chief justice who was appointed as the country’s first woman leader in September after deadly anti-corruption protests, recalled 11 ambassadors to countries including China, the US, Britain and Japan, who were appointed by her predecessor KP Sharma Oli.

In seeking the envoys’ removal, the government said it was not satisfied with their performance.

“The government could not justify its charges against the ambassadors in court,” Ananta Raj Luitel, an independent lawyer who challenged Karki’s decision, told Reuters.

Luitel said all ambassadors would continue to work as usual in their positions.

Jagdish Kharel, minister for communications and information technology, said the government would “respect the order of the Supreme Court”.

The 73-year-old Karki is tasked with holding fresh elections for the lower house of parliament by March 5 and has appointed a small cabinet of reform-minded figures with anti-corruption credentials.

Seventy-six people were killed and more than 1,300 injured during the protests in early September by the Gen Z movement, named for the age of its mainly young supporters.

Political analyst Puranjan Acharya said the court order was a “setback” for Karki.

“She recalled the ambassadors under pressure from the Gen Z people, fully aware it would be difficult for the government to defend it in court,” Acharya said.

“But in the long run this will help her resist more pressure.”

Karki is also under pressure from the protesters to dismiss some other officials, including the chief of the anti-corruption body, who was also appointed by Oli.

